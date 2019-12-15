The British Defence Attaché and the Alicante Vice Consul joined members of RAFA, the RBL, Spanish and UK military authorities and the families of the 7 RAF personnel who tragically lost their lives on the Montgo Mountain, Dénia in an accident on 5 December 1950 for a service of memorial last week. This moving story is featured on pages one and two.

But with Christmas on the horizon we must also highlight the activities of the Royal British Legion Band in Spain which performed at Torrevieja’s Carols in the Square on Friday night and will be doing so once again this coming Thursday evening at a 6pm carol service Zenia Boulevard.