Show of support for Duchenne muscular dystrophy

We are La Sal de Torrevieja, a professional dance group formed more than 30 years ago, based in Torrevieja. We have been around the world performing including Hong Kong, Hungary, Italy, France, and more as well as regular trips all over Spain.

We regularly help lots of different varieties but this Xmas we want to help the children with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The proceeds of this show go to this amazing charity, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), a rare genetic disorder.

The show runs over 2 nights Saturday 28th at 9pm and Sunday 29th at 6pm in the Torrevieja Theatre. The show is similar to those that you would see in places like Benidorm Palace.

It’s 10€ per ticket and they can be purchased from the offices of Home España beachside of la Zenia roundabout opposite Deutsche Bank Mon – Fri 9am – 5pm or the cultural centre Torrevieja Mon – Fri 5pm – 7pm. For more info call 634 024 010