Spaniards choose current affairs over sport

The most searched subject on Google Spain during 2019?

Google has been compiling statistics relating to search trends over the last twelve months on its search engine and has prepared a list of the ten most searched topics in 2019. Here in Spain the phrase ‘general elections’ occupies pole position, while in the rest of the world the word ‘cricket’ is firmly lodged at the top of the list.

The 2019 Google searches show that the Spanish population is more interested in the main political issues, but of course the country has gone through two General Elections, a Municipal and a European election in the 8 months since April so perhaps there is little surprise that the term is so heavily searched.

In position number two is ‘Notre Dame’ following the devastating fire that the Parisian cathedral suffered on April 15, while the third place is occupied by the fall of the Berlin Wall on the occasion of the 30 years anniversary of the event.

Other heavily searched terms in 2019 are the ‘Black Friday discounts’ followed by the Lottery ‘El Nino’, the political party Vox and the Madrid Metro.

Closing the top 10 are the listeriosis epidemic and, finally, the wedding of Real Madrid footballer Sergio Ramos to Pilar Rubio that was held in summer.

Sports themes that have trended well include Rafa Nadal and Wimbledon, the Women’s World Cup and the Men’s basketball, along with the Spanish singer Rosalia, Game of Thrones and the movie Joker.

Globally, the term with the highest concentration in the Google search engine in 2019 has been cricket, with the matches between India and South Africa (first), Bangladesh against India (fourth), and the ICC Cricket World Cup (tenth).