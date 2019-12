By Andrew Atkinson

A gun – disguised as a PEN – was discovered by the Policia in Valencia after stopping a car in the city. Policia followed the car, after a tip-off that the vehicle was being driven erratically.

After stopping the vehicle the driver was found to be under the influence of drugs.

Following a search by the Policia the driver was found to be carrying a gun – disguised as a pen. An arrest was made and further Policia investigations are continuing.