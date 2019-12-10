Los Montesinos Christmas lights switch-on 2019

By Andrew Atkinson

A Christmas tree has been placed in Los Montesinos Sacred Heart Square – for the first time in the Vega Baja hamlet’s history.

“A Christmas tree is in the Sacred Heart Square to celebrate the Christmas Festivities,” Mayor Jose Manuel Butron told The Leader, as hundreds of adults and children gathered for the big switch on.

“A Charity Christmas concert by ‘Andante’ is part of the Christmas and New Year programme, which includes Festivals of music, dance, auditions, concerts, Childrens shows, Christmas Fair, Cinema, and workshops,” said Mayor Butron.