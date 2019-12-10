Casual Sex: Are You Sure You Are Protected?

Despite most of us receiving a fair share of sex education at school, many individuals still think of safe sex as a way to prevent getting pregnant or getting someone pregnant. And while safe sex can effectively prevent unplanned pregnancies, it more importantly also lowers the risk of getting a sexually transmitted infection (STI).

Individuals who use intrauterine contraceptives might think they’re protected; however, these devices cannot prevent STIs.

Of course, staying safe is a lot easier when you have a partner that you can trust, but it’s a little more complicated when you’re having casual sex, especially with someone you’ve recently met. You can never predict running into a person that you’re attracted to, and it may compel some individuals to venture with unprotected sex while keeping their fingers crossed. But unfortunately, “pulling out” is not safe enough.

Here is our guide to having protected casual sex.

Get vaccinated

There are now vaccinations for the most common STI, which is HPV. Although HPV is quite common and most strains of the virus are considered harmless, it can lead to more serious complications if left untreated, including cervical cancer. According to, https://www.medicinedirect.co.uk/blog/post/how-to-spot-the-signs-of-an-std.html, it can be very difficult to know whether you have one as most STDs does not have any noteworthy symptoms at all. It’s never a bad idea to get yourself checked if you ever engage in unprotected sex.

But, getting vaccinated is always better. Especially if you’re not sexually active yet, it’s best to get the vaccine before you sexually engage with someone.

Talk to them

With a partner, it would be easy to sit down and have a serious conversation about your sexual history and drug use, but when you run into someone attractive at the bar, it’s not quite as simple.

While the thrill of having intercourse immediately after meeting someone may make your experience more exciting, it’s never safe, even if you use condoms, which cannot effectively protect you from catching more serious STIs such as HIV. It’s always safest to get to know the person for a couple of days beforehand, and ask them when the last time they got tested was. Don’t be embarrassed to request seeing test results, and offer to do the same in return.

Use male condoms

You need to use condoms every time you have casual sex with someone, even if you’re both tested and neither of you has STIs. You can never be sure whom that person had been with since the last time they have met you. That said, the most effective kinds of condoms are latex; avoid using female condoms, which are made of polyurethane and are much less protective. Latex condoms are also the most effective way of preventing unplanned pregnancies, as well.

Stay protected during oral sex

Many individuals tend to think that safe sex revolves around penetrative sex, and while most serious diseases are transmitted through intercourse, oral sex can also be dangerous and can cause warts around the mouth and herpes. Use female or male condoms during oral sex to stay safe. Similarly, you should always use condoms if you’re having anal sex with your partner, as most STIs can be transmitted rectally.

Take a closer look

While it may be sexier to have sex with the lights off, you need them on to take a better look at your partner’s body. See if you notice any blisters or warts; if you find something suspicious, never be too embarrassed to opt out of sex if you feel uncomfortable. Ask your doctor what you should keep an eye on to stay protected. If you come in contact with a questionable blister or odd-colored discharge, see your doctor immediately.

Get tested

It doesn’t matter how safe you think you’ve been, periodic tests will make sure to identify any early signs of infection; when it comes to STIs, the sooner you begin to treat them, the better. For individuals with vaginas, it’s just as important to get regular pap tests for cervical cancer screening.

Pee after sex

Individuals with female genitalia know that safe sex isn’t just about getting pregnant or catching an STI. Even the safest sex will not protect vaginal PH from being disrupted. Sex can inflame the vagina and vulva, and this increases the chances of getting a yeast infection or bacterial vaginosis, which can both be very uncomfortable. A good way to say safe is to urinate immediately after sex. The acidity of the urine will prevent UTIs as well as some vaginal infections.

Having safe, casual sex is likely not the smoothest topic to bring up with someone you’ve recently met, but it’s certainly expected and quite normalized nowadays. Never be afraid to ask someone about their sexual history before sexually engaging with them. And if you’re still unsure, consider sexual activities which do not involve exchanging bodily fluids.