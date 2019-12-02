Marvin Gaye soul inspiration for James

By Andrew Atkinson

SOUL singing artiste James Peterson, who is appearing in Los Montesinos this month, turns to late legend Marvin Gaye for inspiration: “Marvin Gaye was the Prince of Motown and Prince of Soul”, said James, appearing at The Courtyard special night Christmas Party on December 14.

Sheffield born James, who resides in Los Montesinos, Alicante, performs songs, including Classic Soul hits by Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, Four Tops, Billy Ocean, and Luther Vandros.

James also performs Reggae, including hits Red, Red Wine and Kingston Town, by UB40 and pioneer of Reggae, the legendary Bob Marley.

James, appears at The Courtyard, Los Montesinos, Calle 6, San Lucas (just off the Square) on Saturday, December 14 at 8.30pm (Tel: 637132454).

James is also available for bookings. Tel: (inc. Wotsap) +44 7702 340 744 and 615427630.