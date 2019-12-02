La Mata Lake felled Eucalyptus  trees to be replaced

By Andrew Atkinson

Felled decade old Eucalyptus trees sitting on the shores of La Mata Lake – deemed invasive species and potentially a fire hazard – are to be replaced.

Contractors felled Eucalyptus trees – that had grown as big as 18 metres on the shore of the Lake – previously considered part of the Natural Heritage of the protected park.

“It is a real shame that the Eucalyptus trees are no more,” one unhappy resident, echoing the feelings of dozens of people, told The Leader.

The Regional Government removed a plethora of Eucalyptus trees from the Natural Park, due to being invasive, underlined as a potential fire hazard.

The Eucalyptus trees will be replaced, with over 38,000 native plants, including trees and bushes in La Mata/Torrevieja Natural Park.