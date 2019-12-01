Las Ramblas Golf Society Results for w/c 25.11.19

It was the best two scores from four with all to count on the par 5’s that was contested on Monday. Our winners, with 94 points were Trevor Pullyblank, Petina Murray, Mike Mahoney and Paul Brown. Just claiming 2nd place on countback, with 86 points, were Olga Douglas, Pat Cassidy, Hendrick Oldenziel and John Shervell.

There were no less than seven ‘2’s in Wednesday’s Stableford. Too many to mention but they know who they were! Graham Murray took gold with 38 points (no surprise there then) followed by Rachel Lee with 37. John Shervell, Ken Robertson, Paul Brown and, yes you’ve guessed it, yours truly, made it into the top six.

Friday and it was ever popular ‘Texas Scramble’. I’m pleased to report that many of our teams enjoyed a great deal of ‘banter’ between themselves (which let’s face it is how it should be). With a winning nett score of 60.3, John Shervell, Terry Field, Jan Svendsen together with Jan’s guest Hell Ya (Yes really!) took 1st place. Just a few shots off the pace were Ron Phipps, Graham Murray and Paul Brown with 63.1

This week’s quote is attributed to Brian Wells (who may well have had our good friend Heinz Lei in mind at the time) ‘This ball retriever is not long enough to get my putter out of the tree ‘.

Pues hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell