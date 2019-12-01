ALFIE’S GOLF SOCIETY  

La Finca -Thursday 28th November 2019

32 members and guests travelled to La Finca GC to compete for the Committee Cup. There is a lot of work and money being put into this golf course to improve what was already a great experience for all golfers. The weather and course were perfect and the only thing that stopped us from scoring well was the lightning fast greens.

Runner up in the Gold Division was Ian Ingledew with 33 points

Winner of the Silver division – Amrit Dawidow with a score of 32 stableford points.

Second place – Alan Sullivan with 32 points.

Nearest The Pin Winners:- Neil Campbell hole 3; George Dawidow hole 6; Ian Ingledew hole 7; Alan Connell holes 12 and 17; George Petty hole 16.

Longest Drive Ian Ingledew; Best net score hole 5 Ian Connell; Best front 9 Steve Bicks; Best back 9 Alan Carter; Least blobs Esa Partanen.

Best team score hole 13 went to Paul McEldon, George Petty, Amrit Dawidow and Esa Partanen.

Blind Pairs went to Phil O’Reilly and Ove Collin. Longest Walk Francis Vanhees.

Many thanks to our sponsors – The Avenue, Bentleys Bar, The Street Restaurant, Celtic Drop, our committee for their hard work in the background, and to Mike Probert from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services for arranging our day. To Cat and Liz at Alfies Bar for their continued support throughout the year. And finally thanks to all the members and guests for supporting Alfies Golf Society.

The next venue will be held at Las Colinas on December 12th 2019.

Wayne Stevenson, Captain