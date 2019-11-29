FELI WINS THE ST ANDREWS DAY TROPHY.

Friday 29th November Montgo G. S played a Stableford Competition for the St Andrews Day trophy sponsored by Linda & Dennis Coe.

Our winner was Feli Baybut with a fantastic 40 points, second was Arthur Burrowes with 37 points, third was Geoff Wilcock with 35 points and fourth place was Susanne Duner with 34 points. There were 2 nearest the pins and these were won by Geoff Willcock 2nd shot on the 5th @ 2.4m and Simon Fox on the 16th @ 2.9m.

We had 4 twos today and Sue Burman, Mick Farmer, Simon Fox and Andrew Brown each received a coveted Montgo ball. There were 2 card draws won by Jimmy Fletcher and Brian Baybut each receiving a gift from Dennis & Linda. We welcomed 1 guest Wolfgang Glaser.

Next week we are La Sella on Thursday due a competition at Oliva Nova. The sponsor is Society.