Woman pulls 38 revolver from handbag in Valencia Town Hall

Alarmed employees at Valencia Town Hall look on in disbelief

By Andrew Atkinson

Town Hall were taken aback – after a woman entered the building and pulled out a 38 revolver from her handbag.

Startled staff looked on in disbelief, with members of the public in the premises, as the woman’s visit emerged to make enquiries about a gun licence.

The lady in question was interested in purchasing a gun licence, so that she could carry the gun around with her.

There are various requisites – and it is not permissible to hold arms in Spain without a licence.

Most applications are made at the particular resident station of the Guardia Civil. Certain Town Halls may facilitate the service.

With regards to hunting, you have to register with a hunting federation in Spain, and hold a ‘Tarjeta Federativa’. The Federation will be able to provide you with the insurance needed.

In October the UK Government announced that UK residents who want to travel to the EU with their firearms or shotguns will no longer be able to apply for a European Firearms Pass (EFP) if the UK leaves the EU, without a Brexit deal.

In a no deal scenario gun licence applicants should check the Firearms licensing requirements of the EU country travelling to.

The requirements will also apply if you are in an EU country with your firearm, covered by a EFP, when Britain leaves the EU.

