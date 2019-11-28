La Zenia Boulevard publish Calendar of Activities for December 2019

La Zenia Boulevard have published their Calendar of Activities for December 2019 and it’s packed full of fun and entertainment for the whole family!

On Sunday, 1st December, Santa’s 5km Fun Walk will begin at midday. To join the walk, participants can pay €5 which is donated to charities to help the fight against cancer. The walk starts and ends at the La Zenia Boulevard.

Santa’s House will be open throughout the month, and the Shopping Center will be the host of Christmas Carols. El Limonar International School will perform in concert on 18th December, followed by the fabulous sounds of the Orihuela-Costa’s very own Royal British Legion Concert Band who will take center stage on 19th December.

And from December 5th, visitors to the La Zenia Boulevard will be able to enjoy the fun-packed Christmas Fair. The Christmas Fair will be open every day from 5pm until 9pm on Monday to Thursday, from 5pm until 10pm on Friday, and from 12pm until 10pm on Saturday’s and Sunday’s throughout December.

Lots of activities are planned for the children, including “Navidades Piratas” on 6th December, “Little Talent” on 8th December, and much more from PJ Masks.

“Zodiac Kebanna Ballet” will perform a musical on 7th December and the “Saxophonist Peari” will be on stage on 24th December.

And Christmas would not be the same without the Father Christmas Parade! Celebrations will begin at 6.30pm and Santa is scheduled to arrive at the Shopping Center at around 7.30pm on Saturday, 21st December.

More details about the activities planned for December can be found on the La Zenia Boulevard’s Leader Page.