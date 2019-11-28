Gary Rhodes death due to subdural hematoma

By Andrew Atkinson

The tragic death of celebrity Chef Gary Rhodes was due to suffering a subdural hematoma, usually associated with a brain injury, his family said.

The Leader reported on Wednesday of the shock news that Gary, 59, had died in Dubai.

Gary collapsed at home, from a fatal head injury, after dining with his wife Jennie, having reportedly slipped in the shower and banging his head.

Trademark spiky-haired Gary starred in tv shows ‘Rhodes Around Britain’, ‘Masterchef’ and ‘Hell’s Kitchen’, that made him a household name.

Father of two Gary, who was surrounded by his family when he died on Tuesday night, emigrated to the UAE in 2007.

In a statement his family said: “In order to end painful speculation surrounding the sudden passing of our beloved Gary Rhodes OBE, the Rhodes family can confirm that after a successful day shooting with Rock Oyster Media for ITV here in Dubai, Gary returned home in a very happy mood for a peaceful evening with his wife Jennie.

“After dinner, Gary unfortunately collapsed in their residence and was rushed to hospital, but unfortunately passed away, due to subdural hematoma.

“At this time, the family would again request privacy around this very tragic loss and again, thank friends and family for their ongoing support at this time.”

Fellow chef Vineet Bhatia, who was filming with Gary last week in Dubai, said he was fit and healthy. His last words to him were ‘life couldn’t be better’.

