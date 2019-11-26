By Andrew Atkinson

The Torrevieja Winter Pool league produced some nail biting games – in all three divisions – in narrow 5-4 victories in week six of the season.

In division one Fire Station Green Watch ground out a 5-4 win against visitors Sports Bar. Dubliners mirrored their 5-4 success against Santa A; Britannia A chalked up a 5-4 win at Casa Ventura, with Murphy’s returning a 5-4 win away at Iglesias A.

Fire Station Black Watch (bye).

In division two The Courtyard A defeated The George 6-3; Sackos went down 3-6 against Iglesias B.

Vista racked up a 5-4 win against Perro Negro 4, with Britannia B narrowly losing 4-5 against Mi Sol. Terreza (bye).

In division three The Oasis defeated Irish Abbey 5-4; Micky’s Bar defeated Marina Bar 6-3, and RT2 gained a comfortable 6-3 win at home against The Courtyard B.

Santana B chalked up a narrow frame home 5-4 win against Porterhouse. JP’s (bye).