Once again the Orihuela Costa and District Branch of the Royal British Legion were welcomed into the San Javier branch of Overseas Supermarkets, where they were based for more than 3 weeks, collecting €2786 in the process, monies that will stay in Spain to help veterans and their families.

It seems to be that people are now beginning to understand that it is not just the families of the “old people” from WW2 who need help, but also the veterans from more recent wars, such as the Falklands, Iraq, Afghanistan as well as the troubles in N Ireland.

Coordinator Diana Wiltshire would like to thank the manager, David Jones, and all his staff, for their support, and also her “team”, Brian & Sylvia Tanner, Malcolm & Chris Cavendish, Walter and Sue Shatford, Jo and Denis Gill, Bernie Hall, and especially her partner, Patrice Satur, who did far more than his fair share of “shifts” and of course helped me to prepare and take down all the fixtures and fittings.

In addition to the collection at San Javier, for the very first time there were volunteers also in place at the two new Overseas stores situated on the Orihuela Costa, both of them opened in the last year or so, Campoverde and Lomas de Cabo Roig.

The collectors were supervised by Mo Davin and Eddie Coleman respectively with the appeals at both stores expanding the local total.

The amount collected at Campoverde was 845 euro while 1991 euro was donated by RBL supporters at Cabo Roig, bringing the final total contributed at the three stores to 5622 euro, a massive amount that will bring real benefits to those veterans who need our assistance here in Spain.

The branch would like to thank all three managers for the hospitality and support they provided to RBL collectors during the period and to the Head Office in Benissa for welcoming our volunteers into their branches.