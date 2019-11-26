Music licence granted for San Luis Square

By Andrew Atkinson Leader Exclusive

A Music licence has been granted – days after Policia stopped music at popular San Luis Square bars – where Karaoke and artistes perform regularly.

Bars sought Legal advice, in a bid to resolve the issue, with Glenn’s Bar granted a Licence (seen by The Leader) for The Big Jam to play in San Luis Square (Plaza Tolosa) delivered by hand, to the bars affected.

The Big Jam group of musicians who performed afternoon entertainment for audiences at San Luis Square, had been affected.

The Big Jam artistes are also popular in El Chaparral and in Ciudad Quesada.

San Luis Square Urbanización is situated at San Luís Plaza, where The Big Jam group was created, to provide a relaxed afternoon of entertainment, in a social atmosphere.

The temporary music ban in San Luis was imposed after a complaint was said to have been made to police about noise levels. It is also rumoured that a petition is running – to stop music in the square.

Similar music bans have been imposed within the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida regions in recent years, with bars stopped having live artistes and Karaoke gigs – due to being unlicensed.

It is not just the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida areas that have been hit by live music shows, bans have been imposed as far as Tenerife – after complaints of loud music – and unlicensed venues.