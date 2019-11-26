Hondón Valley Legion Branch Meeting

The Branch held its AGM on Tuesday 19th November, in Hondón de los Frailes. The President and Chairman both commented on the huge amount of work undertaken by Branch members for the Charity. Members had also been busy helping the local community who had suffered terrible flooding in September.

The President, Peter Lodge MBE, paid tribute to those helpful members who were still supporting the local community. A number of well attended events had been held during the year raising vital money for the Poppy Appeal and our veterans. The Legion’s core role is to support the Armed Forces Community and the Chairman, Neil Pavitt, paid tribute to Sheila the Branch Community Support Officer who had assisted a number of local people during the year.

He welcomed the new Branch Vice Chairman, Joe Logan. Neil would be revealing the total amount raised for the Poppy Appeal during the December meeting.

At the end of the formal part of the meeting a member Dave Sparks talked of (some) of his experiences in the Royal Navy and showed members a beautiful blown glass poppy which would be auctioned for the Poppy Appeal.

The evening ended with a surprise social time. Members of the local drama group (DIVAS – Drama in the Valley Association) and from Campoverde entertained members. There were hilarious poems by Pam Ayres from Jill and Chris and this was followed by slightly irreverent Salvation Army hymns from Anna, Helen and Jo.

Then came Barbara with her rendition of that great Stanley Holloway favourite – Albert and the Lion. The evening ended with a great entrance from a rather over exuberant “Mrs Brown” (Aka Anna) who read a comical “letter to her son” and then discussed her wish to have plastic surgery! A superb end to the evening with members asking “when can everyone come back again?!!”

The Branch meets on the third Tuesday of each month and details can be obtained from the Secretary on hondonvalley.secretary@rbl.community. Or visit our website:www.britishlegion.org.uk/branches/hondon-valley.