The best second half seen at La Puebla ......... EVER

Daya Nueva 5 v Algorfa 4

It was a fast and furious start from both sides. On five minutes a corner by Algorfa had Jaime in Daya’s goal in real trouble but his defence came to the rescue.

On fifteen minutes some great inter play from Daya led to Roberto opening the scoring a little against the run of play. The goal gave the home side a big boost and they started to take control of the game.

On twenty minutes the visitors went close following a good move down the right but the shot skimmed the right side of the crossbar for Daya ! On twenty five minutes a terrible mix up in the Algorfa defence allowd the ball to trickle over the line for 2-0 Daya.

The home side were well worth their lead but Algorfa were a big strong side and there was plenty of time left. As the half drew to a close Daya were under more pressure than their spectators would have liked.

All that changed on forty two minutes when from the tightest of angles a great strike from Alex following good work by Ruben made it 3-0. So 3-0 at the break with Daya well worth this big lead. Would it be enough though to give them the points.

With nothing to lose the visitors came out for the second period intent on making an impact but came up against a very determined Daya side. Algorfa started playing very physically dragging Daya into retaliating, so of course a yellow card followed for Daya ! All Daya had to do was keep their heads and see out the game, this they found hard to do and picked up a second yellow card.

On sixty five minutes a period of pressure on the home side’s goal forced Jaime to make a great save and his defence into desperate clearances. The home side did miss a good chance but it was still the visitors who were well in charge, although with three goals to find you just could not see anything other than a Daya win. The win was surely confirmed with Daya’s fourth on seventy two minutes when Roberto chipped the keeper. Algorfa spoilt the celebrations by scoring immediately and then forcing a good save from Jaime.

With ten minutes to play the visitors scored from a corner to make it 4-2. From the restart Roberto with a great goal made it 5-2 Daya. Just two minutes later it was 5-3 following a great strike from a free kick. It still was not over though. As the whistle was about to go for full time a truly great strike from some distance flew in for Algorfa’s fourth.

It had been an amazing game especially the second half and credit must go to both teams and their coaches. Man of the Match was Roberto.

Daya Dave

Team Sponsor: Segurlab