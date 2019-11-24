Orihuela Costa Veteranos battle hard in defeat

Orihuela Costa Veteranos 1 – 2 Pinoso CF Veteranos

With only 11 fit players to call on after two were injured in the pre-game warm up, and several missing with long term injuries and prior commitments, it was a makeshift defence and team which took to the field to face the 15 man squad from Pinoso CF at the CDM Playa Flamenca.

The performance of the home team was much better than in recent weeks as the character and team spirit were evident from the start.

It was Pinoso that took the lead midway through the first half with a breakaway goal which mant thought was clearly offside but the visitors profited with an easy goal leaving the score line 0-1 at halftime.

The second half saw the home team pushing hard for the equaliser and it looked like their hard work had paid off when in the 70th minute Declan Houlihan was brought down in the box. The referee blew his whistle and the home crowd braced themselves for the forthcoming penalty….. however the referee gave an indirect free kick from which the home team failed to score.

Pinoso doubled their advantage with 10 minutes to go but still the home team failed to give up and scored themselves with just minutes left on the clock.

They could not manage an equaliser and the game finished 1-2 with Pinoso happy and rather fortunate to take 3 points back to the mountains.

Captain Paul Gardner said “Considering we had no subs today and they had a few we all put in a good performance. It was excellent to see everyone give what they had till the end.

I feel that we deserved at least a point today although we must take pride out of what we all did today.”

Goal scorers; Runar Olafsson 1 , Man of the Match Phillip Dewhurst

Sponsors: Di Stefano Bar, Playa Flamenca Painting Services, Little Bits (Building and General Maintenance Services)