With an excellent score of 44 points it was Benedicte Kruse alongside Marleen Billen who stood on top of the winners podium after Monday’s ‘2 ball better ball’ competition. Standing just below them were Pat Cassidy and Nora Betts who scored an impressive 42.

It was the same format on Wednesday although this time it was the ‘Memorial Pairs Trophy’ that was at stake. Again, with a winning score of 44 points, this time it was AnneMarie Weisheit and Richard Connock who took the glory. With 43, John Dobson and Phil Herrington were a close second followed by Olga Douglas and Paul Brown who managed 42 points. Four ‘2’s today with Phil Herrington getting two of them! The others in the money were Ron Phipps and Jan Svendsen.

Friday, and it was the final of our ‘Pairs Match Play Knockout’. Once again Richard Connock, alongside Paul Brown, was on the winning team having overcome Graham Murray and Mike Mahony 5& 4.

With 84 points it was John Shervell, Trevor Pulleyblank, Pat Cassidy and Rachel Lee who won our ‘Waltzer 1-2-3’.

It was a certain Jim Bishop who once commented, ‘Golf is played by twenty million mature American men whose wives think they are out having fun’.

Pues hasta la semana que viene

Peter Reffell