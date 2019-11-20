The Susan Reader Memorial Black and White Ball

Last Friday, 15th November, the Elche Children´s Care Home charity hosted the Black and White Ball at Silverstone’s Restaurant, Algorfa in memory of event organiser and fund raiser, Susan Reader.

Susan was an avid supporter of the the ECCH and is dearly missed by us all. Her friends asked the ECCH volunteers if we would help organise a ball in true Susan style to wish a fond farewell to a lovely lady. The ball was an immediate sell-out and events co-ordinator Pam Edwards took great care to pay tribute to Susan by adhering to her very high standards. In order to do this she engaged the services of Susan’s close friends Abi and Lynn who were always working behind the scenes to ensure that Susan’s events were a success.

Guests were given the red carpet treatment and cava on arrival and greeted by MC Andy Jones who also provided the entertainment for the night.

Silverstone’s transformed their restaurant into a black and white extravaganza and provided a delicious three course meal, during which magician Graeme Mykal wowed the guests at their tables with his exciting magic tricks. Graeme was a friend of Susan’s who performed at many of her events and kindly donated his services for free on the night.

Funds were raised on the night through a raffle plus the auction of a print of a lion painting (Leo was Susan’s star sign) which was commissioned and donated by Susan’s son Mark. Mark unfortunately was unable to attend the ball but Nigel Edwards read out a very moving message from Mark paying tribute to his mum and thanking the charity for their support.

Annette English, ECCH president, gave an emotional speech about Susan and her late husband’s involvement with the charity from the start and how she was such a brilliant supporter of the children and the charity. She also thanked Vincent’s Real Estate, IBEX insurance and Avalon Funeral Plans for helping make the ball happen by their continued sponsorship.

After the dinner, guests danced the night away, entertained by singer Andy Jones.

We’d like to thank ECCH volunteers, Julie-Ann and Maggi plus Abi and Lynn for making the night a success. A total of €1,404 was raised, which will go towards the Susan Reader scholarship, founded by the ECCH to provide vocational training for the teenagers in the home to prepare them for when they leave aged 18.

This event was over-subscribed due to Susan’s popularity and we are aware that there are many more of her friends who would have liked to attend. We will therefore be organising further dinner dances in 2020 in aid of the Susan Reader scholarship, so please e-mail us on info@ecch.es if you would like to be notified.