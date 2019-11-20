Illegal TV Supplier closed down by Spanish Police likely to affect expat users

Spanish Police have closed down an IPTV Supplier running multiple IPTV services

Yet another illegal IPTV reseller has been closed down following a raid on Tuesday by Spanish Police. According to TorrentFreak, in closing down the supplier who’s system was worth a reported 1 million euro, the police say they hope ther aid put a dent in the supply chain that re-sold their services to multiple IPTV services.

A total of a dozen arrests have been made across the country in the Alicante Province, Madrid, Toledo, Murcia, Gran Canaria, Tenerife, and other locations.

Reports say that four people were charged with managing access to content, attracting customers, and collecting cash through various platforms from selling captured broadcast singles, while the other 8 people who were arrested are all sellers of the service.

In carrying out the raids police say that they have seized 15 hard drives and 10 computers that are likely to contain the names and information of everyone the IPTV owners sold their services to as a result of which the police are now considering further action, which could involve the prosecution of users.

This raid comes after Italy’s financial police force Guardia di Finanza carried out a major crackdown on illegal video streaming IPTV platforms including Xtream Codes, reportedly the company behind the software systems that run many IPTV services, less than two months ago. It was reported that as many as 50 million people used their service.

Xtream-Codes offered an “all-in-one” solution to operate an IPTV service. According to police they now have control over the system and have reportedly cut off 5,000 clients servicing over 50 million customers around the world.

Exactly what IPTV services used Xtream-Codes is unknown as is how much data the police got. However it’s very likely they now know the names and locations of many of the 5,000 clients who have bought the IPTV services.

See Below: Pirate Extreme Codes IPTV Network Crackdown affecting Costa Blanca subscribers