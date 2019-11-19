Montesinos instal electric charging point

By Andrew Atkinson

Los Montesinos have installed a charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in the Vega Baja town.

A budget of €8,891 has been allocated, which is partially subsidised by €5,878 by the Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness (IVACE).

The electric car charging point is located on Avenida de La Marquesa, opposite the Ayuntamiento (Town Hall). The re-charging of vehicles will be free.

Despite the many different incentives launched to promote the use of ecological or electric vehicles in the province there are currently only just over 400 in use in an area that stretches from Denia in the north to the southern outskirts of Pilar de la Horadada and many of these are in the use of councils or government institutions.

The Government still has a lot of work to do if it really wants to enforce the prohibition vehicles that emit polluting gases into the atmosphere, which includes all those that run on petrol or diesel engines, hybrids and new models that use compressed natural gas.