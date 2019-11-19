Fashion Comes (again) to Hondón de los Frailes

Hondón Linen and Luxury Goods held a Winter Fashion Show last Saturday in the village of Hondón de los Frailes. Billie, Stella and Pete turned the shop into a superb Fashion Show with a catwalk for the models. Outfits went from warm winter creations to colourful Christmas fashions.

The six models took to the catwalk to great applause showcasing fashion items from the store. The event was compered by Dave Sparks who also provided music to get everyone in the mood.

After enjoying the show, followed by cave, nibbles and cakes, there was a draw for the Grand Raffle. Proceeds from the day were kindly shared with the local Hondón Valley Branch of The Royal British Legion for the Poppy Appeal – thus supporting the many veterans in need here in Spain. The afternoon is expected to raise in the region of 400€ for the charity.

Billie said it was a great atmosphere and thanked all those who supported them and the Legion on a chilly November afternoon. Neil Pavitt, Chairman of the Hondón Valley Branch, also paid tribute to everyone who had planned the event and to local people who had come along. “We are exceedingly grateful to Billie, Stella and Pete for generously supporting our veterans”.

Hondón Linen and Luxury Goods can be found on Calle Virgen de la Salud 13, close to the centre of Hondón de los Frailes. Information about Branch activities can be obtained from the secretary on hondonvalley.secretary@rbl.community or by visiting our website: www.britishlegion.org.uk/branches/hondon-valley

The photo shows Billie (centre) and Stella, (left), together with all the models.