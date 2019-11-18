It is that time of year again for the Marina Bar Christmas Fayre.

Next Saturday 23rd is the date at 2pm, there will be Christmas Gifts, Decorations, Various Stalls plus Raffle, Name the Cuddly and for hungry patrons a Christmas lunch at 5.50 euros as well as other snacks and drinks of course..

This year the event is raising funds for the AFA Alzheimers Charity in Torrevieja. Rita and Dave Monoghan together with David and Lorraine Whitney who have provided support and help together with a team of willing volunteers and Bar staff are hopng that the Fayre will be as popular as previous years.

Oh! Not forgetting a welcome visit from Santa who will be sparing time to see the kids (and Big Kids too) plus The Phoenix Band playing some well known songs.. This family event is sure to be a hit so come along at 2pm and help support this worthwhile charity. It is sure to be a taster of the Christmas Atmosphere