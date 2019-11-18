Book of Dead Hit the Gambling Industry

Book of Dead – A Brief Introduction

Book of Dead is a video slot machine crafted by the Swedish casino giants, Play’n Go and released in 2014. The slot is an inspiration from Ancient Egyptian cultures as it showcases Egyptology based icons with a temple in the backdrop paired with music from the same era.

Book of Dead for real money is a 10 paylines game with 5×3 configurations. The coin value ranges from 0.01 to 1, and the coin number can be regulated between 1 and 5. The interface also has a paytable that will effectively brief you about the payout values of the various symbols. The maximum bet allowed is £50.

Gameplay Option

This game has been a hit from the moment it showed up on the gambling frontiers. Players from across the world seem to thoroughly enjoy this creation on laptops, mobiles and many other handheld devices. Even more, because it uses the new HTML 5 technology and provides a seamless experience across devices.

We thought of listing out some critical gaming features that might come handy.

‘ Autoplay’ lets you spin the reels for a predetermined number of times automatically without any interruptions.

lets you spin the reels for a predetermined number of times automatically without any interruptions. You can use these three buttons individually or in combination to regulate your bets: ‘ Coins ’, ‘ Lines’ and ‘ Coin Value ’.

’, ‘ and ‘ ’. To bet at the maximum, select ‘ Bet Max’ .

. Once you have set your coin denominations and other options, hit ‘Spin’ to start playing.

Bonus Features

The bonus features in this slot are particularly entertaining, which is a key reason the “Book of Dead” slot has been gaining steady momentum across enthusiasts. Here’s a brief discussion on the same, just to keep you informed.

The low-value symbols are represented by 10, A, K, Q, and J. The high-value symbols of the game are the blue Eagle, Anubis, the Pharaoh and the hero of the game, Rich Wilde. The handsome Rich Wilde is the highest paying icon, 5 of which will grant you 5,000 coins.

The Book icon behaves both as the Wild and Scatter of the game. As the Wild, it can substitute all other symbols of the game. Your wins from the scatter will be multiplied by the total bet wagered. A round of 10 bonus spins will be triggered if you land a minimum of 3 Book symbols anywhere on the reels in a random manner.

Before the round starts, a random game symbol will be chosen to act as the Expanding Symbol. This means that every time this symbol hits the reel, it will expand to cover the entire reel. You can land 3 or more of them to cover more reels and bag bigger wins.

Furthermore, every time you win in the main game, you will get to choose between either collecting your wins or engage in a Gamble round wherein you have to choose either the correct suit or colour of the card to be revealed. You will be brought back to the main game as you make the wrong guess.

Book of Dead – Play for Free or Real Money

One can only feel the real thrills of gambling when they play for real money. Play Book of Dead and win up to a maximum of 250000 coins. You can also play this game in the demo mode or for fun, but in this case, you do not make any money. Playing for free is a good option for the novice as it helps them understand the game better and develop tricks and strategies incurring no loss.

Gamble on the Go

This Instant Play slot has been built with the very latest HTML5 technology, which makes it mobile compatible. Hence, you can now access this slot not only from your desktops but also from mobiles and tablets.

A Concluding Thought

With an RTP of 96.21%, neat graphics, simple gameplay, and frequent bonus play features; the Book of Dead slot can be ruled to be one of the top picks from Play’n Go collection of games. Team up with the brave figure of Rich Wild and topple the ancient gods and haul the riches.