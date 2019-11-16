November 15th, Texas Scramble & Singles K/O Final

Today Montgo played a Texas Scramble event. Our sponsors Arthur & Sally Burrowes donated a grand selection of prizes.

John Ross, Liz Butler, Glenys & Neil Cuming with 63.4 points claimed first place. 2nd place was secured by Stella Fox, Feli Baybut & Julia Hall with 65.3 pts. 3rd was Franz Budnick, Brian Baybut, Barry Butler & Heiko Schram with 67.6 pts

NTP second shot on the 5th was George Braddick, no lady contested it. NTP on 16th was Stella and Steve Crossan. Two’s today were scored by Stella who won two balls, & Steve, just the one! Our guest Dirk Knape also received a valuable sleeve of Montgo balls.

Our Singles Knockout final, sponsored by Geoff Willcock, was fought out between Tom Atkinson & Richard Fox, with Richard victorious and being presented with the magnificent Cup.

Next week is our Champions Cup & Alternative comp for non-qualifiers, sponsored by John Feek.