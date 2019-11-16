Humanists of Murcia October walk

Grand total of six walkers and Paco set off from Bar Morales (a local bar and country shop on the D4, Leiva) for Coto Fortuna. It was a pleasant day with light winds and a sunny sky.

The climb up to the ridge took 40 minutes where Joan, Sue, Ian and Paco headed off to the BBQ area while Jon, Paul (no Ringo nor George) and Jim went up to the fire watch tower where they had magnificent views to the coast. The tower had been painted, new railings installed and a bus stop erected.

The whole group had refreshments at BBQ area before settings off back to the cars. The walk took 3.25 hours and was 12 km long.

Lunch was at La Siena where they were joined by Anne, Martin and Michael and cost an enormous sum of 10€ each.

Join us for walks, discussion groups, gardening group, games evenings and lots of lunches, for information tel 669 338 885 or email humanistsofmurcia@gmail.com or website www.humanistsofmurcia.com

Weddings, funerals and naming ceremonies: for personalized ceremonies without religion, contact the celebrant tel 634 025 711