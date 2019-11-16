This townhouse is a front line 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Cabo Roig property for sale townhouse with uninterrupted sea views in the very popular secure and gated urbanisation of Aldeas de Aguamarina.

With stunning views over the Mediterranean sea and the Cabo Roig marina, this property is in the perfect location. With direct access to the beaches of Cabo Roig, Cala Capitan and all amenities are within 5 min walk away. The property is located in a closed urbanisation and has 2 private underground parking spaces and a beautiful communal swimming pool.

From the front garden you enter the property into the living / dining room, a separate kitchen and utility area, 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. On the first level there are 2 double bedroom and a family bathroom. From the master bedroom you have access to a balcony and external stairs leading up to the private solarium.

It comes fully furnished, has built-in wardrobes and air-conditioning.

Cabo Roig in Spain

Cabo Roig is a popular beach resort located in the Orihuela Costa on the Costa Blanca in Spain. It is situated between La Zenia to the north and Campoamor to the south and is close to the town of Torrevieja.

Cabo Roig is easily accessed from anywhere in the world! It is just 35 to 40 minutes south of Alicante-Elche airport (ALC) and 35 to 40 minutes towards to coast from the new Murcia International Airport (RMU).

Cabo Roig enjoys an enviable microclimate. It has fantastic weather which is why it has become a popular place for holidaymakers, second-home owners, and the permanent residence to a growing expat population.

Cabo Roig has clean award-winning Blue Flag beaches and is popular for tourists from all over Europe. It is also a popular destination for residents of the neighbouring Region of Murcia who often visit the beaches and the marinas at the weekends.