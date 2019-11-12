Aurora showcases culinary skills with rice in Spanish dishes

By Andrew Atkinson

CHEF Aurora Torres has been praised in a prestigious awards ceremony by Unilever Food Solutions in Murcia, receiving a certificate amongst over 500 chefs.

Chef at Restaurant La Herradura in Los Montesinos, Alicante, Aurora was at the forefront in winning its third Award in the Mejores Arroces contest.

Chefs showcased their culinary skills with rice – in a plethora of Spanish dishes. Aurora was awarded a certificate for her anchovies and artichokes rice, from the Vega Baja.

“Congratulations goes to Aurora in receiving her award for her anchovies and artichokes rice recipe, from the Vega Baja,” said Ana Belen Juarez Pastor, from the Ayunmiento de Los Montesinos.