SECURITY CAMERAS IN LOS MONTESINOS IMPROVE CITIZEN AND TRAFFIC SAFETY

By Andrew Atkinson

AFTER years of concerns by the public Los Montesinos Town Hall are set to instal security cameras in the Vega Baja hamlet, that has less than 5,000 inhabitants.

“Los Montesinos Ayunmiento have awarded a contract of 14,000 euros to place security cameras in different parts of the Municipality,” a spokesperson from the Ayunmiento told The Leader.

Concerns have been aired – following speeding vehicles passing through the quiet township – with a serious accident waiting to happen.

Speeding vehicles – both cars and wagons – enter and depart Los Montesinos, on the CV-945 from San Miguel and surrounding areas, which are deemed as dangerous – despite a number of pedestrian crossings in situ.

The Local Policia are in place daily, stopping traffic, as children enter crossings to go to and depart lessons in the town.

Without the Policia presence a plethora of vehicles enter the town – at high speeds – approaching traffic lights.

Indeed, vehicles have been seen to jump the red traffic lights, failing to stop, whilst pedestrians are crossing, witnessed by me and other concerned people.

“The objective is to improve citizen and traffic safety,” added the Los Montesinos Ayunmiento spokesperson.