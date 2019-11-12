England feature in Pinatar U18 Tournament

For the 3rd consecutive year Pinatar Arena hosts for the U18 Tournament with the some of the best young talent in European football

The men’s U18 teams from England, Russia, Belgium, Norway and the Czech Republic are all now in place at Pinar arena with each of them playing a minimum of two matches during the coming days.

During the current season Pinatar Arena has organised both men’s and women’s teams in different categories, and with this U18 Tournament it will bring to an end the presence of International teams at the venue.

The schedule of the U18 matches for this week is as follows:

Wednesday, November 13th – 18:00 Norway – Czech Republic

Thursday November 14 – 15:00 England – Russia

Friday, November 15 – 15:00 Belgium – Czech Republic

Saturday November 16 – 15:00 England – Norway, 18:00 Belgium – Russia

Monday, November 18 – 15:00 Czechia – England, 18:00 Russia – Norway

All matches in the Tournament will be played in the main Pinatar Arena field with a capacity for 3,000 spectators and with free admission. Numerous sports directors and scouts of professional football teams have already confirmed that they will be watching the matches.