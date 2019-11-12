El Plantio2 GS

Seven members competed in El Plantio 2 Golf Society’s Medalford held on 12th November. It was nearly an all O’Brien family affair for the prizes, with Mike Williams playing well to claim two of them on offer.

Nearest the pins – Hole 2, Janice O’Brien, Hole 5, Mike Williams.

Second place, Handicap 11.8, Mike Williams – 13.1 shots.

First place, Handicap 10.9, Paddy O’Brien – 12.5 shots.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 9 hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact David Swann on 865 779 983 or 648 476 752.

Picture from L to R: Mike Williams, Paddy O’Brien, Janice O’Brien .