JOHN WINS THE JAMES RANDALL TROPHY AT MONTGO

Montgo Golf Society played a Stableford competition for the James Randall Trophy today 8th November. Our sponsors were Marion & Neil Carter.

There was a very cold wind at Oliva Nova today and this resulted in generally low scores.

Our winner today was John Ross with 34 points off 26.8, second was Richard Fox with 32 points off 18.0 beating Celia Cronin also with 32 points off 16.9. We had 3 nearest the pins and these were won by Alan Skinner on the 3rd with 1.16m, Gordon Gleeson on the 16th with 3.1m and 2nd shot on the 18th was Brian Redfern with 3.45m. We had 1 tow toady and a coveted Montgo Bal was won by Hans Duner.

We welcomed 1 guest Dirk Knape.

Next week is a Texas Scramble sponsored by Sally & Arthur Burrowes.

There was a complaint made today of slow play against one group. We must ensure that when playing we keep up with the match in front to avoid slow play. Should we receive further complaints then It may be necessary to appoint one person in each group to manage their group to ensure that others are not held up.