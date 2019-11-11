A poor performance from Orihuela Costa Veteranos leaves unanswered questions. 

Orihuela Costa Veteranos looked short of confidence in windy conditions as they took on Torrevieja Veteranos at the CDM Playa Flamenca.

The visitors took advantage of the prevailing wind and eased into a comfortable first half lead. With the score at 1-4 the home team then had a player sent off for a late tackle with most in the ground expecting a yellow to be shown. Some theatrics by the Torrevieja player didn’t help however and a red was produced from the referees pocket.

Torrevieja with their numerical advantage then stamped their authority on the game extending their lead to 2-6 by halftime.

The second half turned into a painful exercise of chase the ball for the home team with the visitors controlling the game with the extra man advantage. After a glut 2nd half goals the game ended 2-11 in favour of Torrevieja not before a 2nd red was shown to the home team this time for dissent.

Full Time Score : Orihuela Costa Veteranos 2 – 11 Torrevieja Veteranos

Goal Scorers : Runar Olafsson 2