Situations where you should hire a solicitor

We all experience stressful events in our lives and sometimes it can be difficult to determine whether we can deal with these situations ourselves, or whether we need to turn to professional help. Often, people try to avoid hiring a solicitor due to the expense involved. However, in certain situations, it’s essential or highly recommended to seek expert legal advice. Having professional guidance will ensure that you secure the best possible outcome in a variety of different circumstances. With this in mind, here are some situations where you should consider hiring a solicitor:

You are seeking a divorce

Many people go through a divorce without the help of a solicitor and this is certainly possible in some circumstances. However, you should always consider hiring a solicitor if your divorce is complex, or you and your partner disagree on getting a divorce and the reasons why a divorce is necessary. You may also want to consider seeking legal advice if you foresee a child custody dispute, you have large assets that need dividing, or there was any form of abuse in your relationship. A divorce solicitor will ensure that you are treated fairly during the divorce proceedings and will help make the process as stress-free as possible. Many people find the divorce process to be lengthy, confusing, and complicated. Hiring a divorce solicitor gives people peace of mind knowing that they will be supported and guided throughout their divorce.

You have been accused of a criminal offence

If you are accused of a criminal offence, it’s advisable to contact a criminal solicitor straight away. It is your legal right to have a solicitor present while you are being questioned about a crime at the police station. A criminal solicitor will be able to explain the charges to you, be present to ensure that your legal rights are protected during police investigations, and represent you if your case goes to court. Remember that your legal representation will play a key role in the overall outcome of your case and the punishment you receive. Hence why it’s important to seek professional legal assistance, particularly if you’ve been accused of a serious offence.

You should always look for a solicitor who specialises in the particular crime that you’ve been accused of. For instance, if you have been accused of a sexual offence, then it’s crucial that you hire a solicitor for sexual offences. If you have been accused of manslaughter, then look for a solicitor who specialises in defending manslaughter cases. This will help ensure that your solicitor has the particular skills and experience to secure you the best possible outcome.

You are planning for death

A will is important because it ensures that your possessions are distributed in the way you want after you die. If you don’t have a will, then the law decides who gets your possessions, which may not necessarily align with your wishes. It is possible to draft up a will without the need for a solicitor. However, writing your own will can lead to mistakes that can make the details of your will unclear. For that reason, it’s always best to have your will drafted or checked by a solicitor. This is especially important if your estate includes high-value assets such as several properties.