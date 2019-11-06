Italy SuperEnaLotto Results and Winning Numbers for 5 November 2019

SuperEnalotto is an Italian lottery best known for its huge jackpots, which are guaranteed at a minimum of €2 million and can grow to more than €100 million. The SuperEnaLotto draws take place every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings at 20:00 in Rome. To win the main jackpot prize, players need to match all six numbers drawn from a pool of 90.

The latest lottery results for the SuperEnaLotto draw held on 5th November 2019 are:

32, 56, 64, 65, 87, 90, Jolly 71, Superstar 57

The next draw will be held on 7th November 2019.

