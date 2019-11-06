El Plantio2 Golf by David Swann

Attendances are at a low ebb at the moment with people either ill, or returned to spend Christmas in the U.K. Consequently, only 8 members contested El Plantio 2’s Joker Competition. Winning by virtue of scoring a fantastic par and birdie on her two Joker choices, netting 14 points, was Helen Beddows, beating ex-club captain Mike Davies by one point.

Nearest the pins – Hole 2, Paddy O’Brien, Hole 9, Mike Davies.

Second place, Handicap 13, Mike Davies – 38 points.

First place, Handicap 8, Helen Beddows – 39 points.

If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 9 hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities.

The membership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact David Swann on 865 779 983 or 648 476 752.

Picture from L to R: Mike Davies, Helen Beddows, Paddy O’Brien .