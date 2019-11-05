Guardia Civil swoop on ‘violent’ criminals

By Andrew Atkinson

Following years of crime and burglaries in Orihuela and the surrounding Costa Blanca and Costa Calida areas the Guardia Civil have swooped once again in targeting criminals in Spain.

The Guardia Civil have arrested and detained what is deemed as ‘violent criminals’ following robberies in Orihuela and Torrevieja in late October, and early November.

Two males were arrested by the Guardia Civil and charged in Torrevieja on November 1.

The Guardia Civil have been alert to violent incidents in the South Alicante regions – in the wake of robberies reported at business and residential premises.

The Guardia Civil have been carrying out surveillance, after people reported robberies – having left home – only to return to find a robbery had taken place.

Robberies have occurred – both during daylight and in darkness – while occupants are sleeping.

The Guardia Civil have used CCTV evidence, in a bid to catch the criminals, known to use stolen credit cards and withdraw cash from ATMs, with thousands of euros taken in recent years.

The Leader reported on a plethora of burglaries in Los Montesinos, Alicante, in the summer, with further robberies having taken place in the Vega Baja town.

It is deemed that the criminals are targeting victims – having left home – via mobile phone, which has been the case with robberies in Los Montesinos.

Victims in Los Montesinos had briefly left their homes, only to find personal documentation, bank cards, jewellery and cash stolen, upon returning.