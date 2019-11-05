Cuevas del Rodeo ramp works completed

By Andrew Atkinson

The Ayunmiento Rojales have completed works at the Cuevas del Rodeo de Rojales – Rojales caves – following financial funding from Valencian Community Tourism.

“Works have been undertaken on two ramps that will make transit through the roads easier for visitors to the Caves,” said a spokesperson from RojalesTown Hall.

“The works were done after receiving a grant from Valencian Community Tourism, with amendments made to make spaces accessible to citizens,” added the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Rafal, Alicante, born author Blas Ruiz Grau, appeared at the RodearteDeLibras in November.

Following his first novel, “The Truth Will Set You Free”, a religious thriller, in 2012, he published his continuation, “The Prophecy of Sinners” in 2013.

In 2015 his third work, “Kryptos”, a fast-paced technological thriller, was placed second in the best seller category.

In 2017, his work “Seven Days of March” was published, with Blas writing, “Let Nobody Touch Anything!”, in 2018.

In 2019 Blas’s latest Novel “You Will Not Lie”, was published.