By Andrew Atkinson

The V Festival of Music involving the Bands of the Musical Union of San Miguel de Salinas and the musical group of Los Montesinos took place recently.

The auditorium in Los Montesinos hosted the 2019 event, with local authorities and dignitaries in attendance, along with a packed crowd.

“Congratulations to the Bands performances during the V Festival of Music,” said Los Montesinos Mayor Jose Manuel Butron.