DRAW MADE FOR 5th ELCHE RUGBY SEVENS

- Elche Stadium Jose Diez Iborra, Ciudad Deportiva
- 9th-10th November 2019
Elche host each year, an Annual International Rugby Seven a Side Tournament, being played at Estadio Jose Diez Iborra, Ciudad Deportiva, Elche
This year is the 5th running of the event, and as usual the tournament is held over two days Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th November 2019
Full National teams from Wales, Ireland, Scotland, France, China, Italy, Russia, Belgium, Poland, Germany and Spain will participate.
Our Invitational team Viator Barbarians will participate with players from UK, Fiji and Spain
This thriving event is supported by Generalitat Valenciana, Ayuntamiento Elche, Diputacion Alicante and Patronato Turismo Costa Blanca
Saturday 9th November games will start at 10.00 until 7.00 pm
Sunday 10th November games will start at 10.00 until 7.00 pm. Finals will start at 4.00 pm
Stand Tickets at the gate: Under 10 free, Two days pass 15 euros
Web page www.elche7s.com
Facilities at the ground include Bars, DJ Music, souvenir shop and Free parking area
Make a date and mark off your diary for the 9th and 10th November 2019