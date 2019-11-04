£1.5m Cruiseliner set for Alicante scrapped

By Andrew Atkinson Exclusive

A £1.5 million mini-Cruiseliner that was set to sail to Alicante – prior to being torched – has been cut up for scrap.

The cruiser was built in Preston Dock and unveiled in 2007, as the first boat to be built in Preston in 50 years, built by a Consortium of owners for cruises in the Mediterranean.

It was targeted by an arsonist, upon completion in 2008, while berthed in Preston Marina.

Following the incident the cruiser was removed from the Marina, and placed in the Dock basin.

The burnt out shell of The Ocean Quest, which took four-and-a-half years to complete, was sold on Ebay for £15,000.

And, despite works being undertaken by the new owners, the Ocean Quest had remained in Preston Dock basin.

“What was once a brand new cruiser, the Ocean Quest, was chomped up – I watched it being ‘eaten’ by a demolition beastie!,” Pete Long from Preston, told The Leader.