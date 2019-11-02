‘Mike Probert talks Golf

Sponsored by Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

Here on the Costa’s golf is one of the biggest leisure time activities for both tourists and resident alike and with this in mind we have secured the services of Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services to provide a weekly round up of local golfing events and topics and in conjunction with us at THE LEADER will provide discounted golf prices to all of our readers and run our golf competitions.

Is it ever acceptable to just walk off the golf course?

As anyone who has played the game of golf for some length of time can confirm it can be the biggest test of patience you will ever face doing something that you are supposed to be enjoying and at some point in time we have all felt like just walking off the course and throwing the clubs in the river.

However, seriously, are there any acceptable reasons for actually walking off the golf course?

A recent study indicates that the following are at least plausible reasons for leaving the golf course (although it you had tried some of these with my dad you would be lucky to play with him again)

Bad Health Bad Weather Bad Case of the shanks An off the course emergency Extremely slow play Terrible playing partners Running out of golf balls

It should be pointed out however that all of the above are to be extreme cases before you actually remove your self from the golf course.

We should also remind ourselves that the reason that we first took up golf was enjoyment and so why look for reasons to stop doing what we are supposed to enjoy!

We at THE LEADER are committed to providing to our golfing readers affordable golf without the need to join a club or apply for a card but simply contact the number below to have instant access to discounted golf prices, many of which are exclusive to us:

The deals shown in the table are some of the best currently available to you:

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €158 Two Players and Buggy Alicante €145 Two Players and Buggy Altorreal €120 Two Players and Buggy Bonalba €130 Two Players and Buggy Don Cayo (Altea) €114 Two Players and Buggy El Plantio €112 Two Players and Buggy from 12pm Font Del Llop €136 Single Green Fee and Buggy GNK Golf Courses €146 Two Players and Buggy (El Valle,Riquelme & La Torre) La Finca €176 Two Players and Buggy La Manga West €75 Single Green Fee La Marquesa €49 Single Green Fee La Serena €52 Single Green Fee Las Colinas €99 Single Green Fee Las Ramblas €124 Two Players and Buggy Lo Romero €168 Two Players and Buggy New Sierra Golf €82 Two Green Fees and Buggy Roda €150 Two Players and Buggy UGolf Courses €146 Two Players and Buggy (Saurines & Hac. Del Alamo) Villamartin €142 Two Players and Buggy Villaitana Poniente €66 Single Green Fee and Buggy Vistabella €122 Two Players and Buggy

For Bookings and more information contact Mike at info@costa-blanca-greenfees.com or direct on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 quoting reference LEADER.

The following vouchers are still available for purchase with all the proceeds going to the British Legion Poppy Appeal:

Alenda for 2 players for €70 valid from 02/12/19

Alicante for 2 players and buggy for €70 valid from 25/11/19