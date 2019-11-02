33 members and guests from Alfie’s GS travelled to El Valle GC for the October meeting and to compete for the Memorial Cup. Our Memorial Cup was introduced a few years ago to remind us of members who have now past.

This year was more poignant as it fell on El Dia de Los Muertos, where the Spanish use Halloween to honour the dead and celebrate the continuity of life. It was also the day we handed over our annual donation to the Royal British legion for the Poppy Appeal, so a big thank you to everyone involved with Alfies GS.

The course was in excellent condition, as was the weather, so no excuses and congratulations to our winners.

Winner – Rita Potters with 38 points

Our winner of the gold division was Steve Bicks with 36 stableford points.

Second place went to Ian Connell with 35 stableford points.

Our winner of the silver division, and retaining her title from last year, was Rita Potters with 38 stableford points.

Second place went to Jim Dempsey with 32 stableford points.

Nearest the pin on hole 9 – Sponsored by ‘The Street’ went to Nick Lee

Nearest the pin in 2 on hole 14 – sponsored by ‘The Celtic Drop‘ went to Alan Cowley

Nearest the Pin in 3 on hole 11 – sponsored by ’Alfies Bar’ went to Joe Murphy

The Blind pairs was won by Wayne Stevenson and Geoff Kite.

Many thanks to our sponsors, our committee for their hard work in the background, to Kat and Liz at Alfies Bar for the after-match buffet and refreshments, and to Mike Probert from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services for arranging our day.

Our next meeting of the year is at La Finca on Thursday, 28th November 2019.

Wayne Stevenson – Captain