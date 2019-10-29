Italy SuperEnaLotto Results and Winning Numbers for 29th October 2019

SuperEnalotto is an Italian lottery best known for its huge jackpots, which are guaranteed at a minimum of €2 million and can grow to more than €100 million. The SuperEnaLotto draws take place every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday evenings at 20:00 in Rome. To win the main jackpot prize, players need to match all six numbers drawn from a pool of 90.

The latest lottery results for the SuperEnaLotto draw held on 29th October 2019 are:

21, 32, 47, 61, 67, 68, Jolly 25, Superstar 69

The next jackpot prize is € 25,500,000.

