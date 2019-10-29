Help to provide transport for those in need

Orihuela Costa Community Care are holding their Annual Dinner and Dance at the Emerald Isle on Saturday 16 November.

The event is held with the purpose of raising funds in order to purchase a 7 seater vehicle to transport members who are unable to drive to the Drop In centre in Lomas de Cabo Roig. The vehicle will also be made available to other charities across the Orihuela Costa.

This is an extremely worthwhile event in support of an excellent project allowing those who are housebound, infirm or simply without transport to get out of their homes and to socialise with likeminded people.

Music will be provided by the excellent Campoverde Reef Band and the cost of the evening, including a roast dinner, is just 10 euro.

Tickets may be purchased during opening hours at the Emerald Isle or from 1-4pm Monday to Wednesday at the Drop in Centre.