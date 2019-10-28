BREXIT EXTENDED AGAIN

By Andrew Atkinson Breaking news

The EU has agreed to extend Brexit – until January 31 2020 – the European Council president Donald Tusk has revealed.

Tusk said the bloc would allow for a “flextension” – thus the UK could leave before the deadline – if a deal was approved by Parliament.

The latest news comes as MPs prepare to vote on proposals by Boris Johnson for an early General Election on December 12. The SNP and Lib Dems have also proposed an election on December 9.

The draft text of an agreement for the 27 EU ambassadors includes a commitment that the Withdrawal Agreement on the UK’s exit from the EU cannot be renegotiated in future.

The UK was due to leave the EU on Thursday October 31. PM Boris Johnson was required to request an extension from the bloc, after Parliament failed to agree a Brexit deal.

Johnson had previously said the UK would leave on October 31 – deadline day – do or die. The law, known as the Benn act, requires him to accept the offer.