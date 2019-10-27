CF Atletico Algorfa ease past UD Horadada B

By Andrew Atkinson

CF Atletico Algorfa defeated UD Horadada B 3-0 in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 14 on Saturday to maintain their push for promotion.

CF Sporting Albatera A came away with three points after an impressive 3-2 away victory at Formentera in a five goals thriller.

CF Playa Santa Pola gained a comfortable 3-1 away win against Sporting Saladar.

Sunday’s fixtures saw CD Montesinos host Sporting Guardamar, Daya Nuevo Atletico CF host CD Benijofar, Bigastro CF host At. Benejuzar A, Atl. Crevillente host Torrevieja CF and CD Dolores host Todo Deportivo. Results will be in the Leader online editions.

In the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 fixtures Monovar went down to a heavy 9-0 home defeat against Esportiva Il-Icitana; CD Cox returned 2-1 victors away at CF Sporting de San.